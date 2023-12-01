Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 51,173 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Universal Display worth $113,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $169.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.88. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $173.87.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

