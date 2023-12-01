Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 811,824 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,871,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,824 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Toast worth $109,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,852. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

