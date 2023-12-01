Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,257 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of APi Group worth $108,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

