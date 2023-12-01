Geode Capital Management LLC Has $106.41 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $106,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

