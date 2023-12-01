Geode Capital Management LLC Has $116.52 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Royal Gold worth $116,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $239,552,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after purchasing an additional 242,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $29,022,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

