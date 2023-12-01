Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.18% of Maximus worth $111,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 72.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $37,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth $12,821,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $83.47 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

