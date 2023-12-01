Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Littelfuse worth $111,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $232.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.16 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.63 and its 200 day moving average is $258.72.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

