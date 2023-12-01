Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of The Carlyle Group worth $107,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after buying an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,017,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

