Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Repligen worth $117,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.55.

Shares of RGEN opened at $157.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. Repligen’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

