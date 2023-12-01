Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,547 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $116,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after buying an additional 284,188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,740,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SSD opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

