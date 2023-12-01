Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 76,509 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Primerica worth $117,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 27.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Primerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.18.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

