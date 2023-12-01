Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 826,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of SoFi Technologies worth $107,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $7.29 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

