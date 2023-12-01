Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,338 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of GXO Logistics worth $109,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after acquiring an additional 882,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

GXO stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.75. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

