Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Organon & Co. worth $116,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,220,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after buying an additional 4,278,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

