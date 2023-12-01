Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 142,785 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142,785 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of SEI Investments worth $106,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,924 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,873 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.