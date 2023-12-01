Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 240,330 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 240,330 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Crocs worth $106,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after buying an additional 903,214 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.