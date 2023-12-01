Gladstone Commercial’s (GOOD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of GOOD opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $499.38 million, a PE ratio of -44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -428.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 135.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

