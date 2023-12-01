GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $100.06 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,042. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

