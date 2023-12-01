Good Energy Group’s (GOOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.00) target price on the stock.

Good Energy Group Trading Down 1.1 %

GOOD opened at GBX 376 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.51 million, a P/E ratio of 324.14 and a beta of 0.50. Good Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 143.50 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($4.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.

Good Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.62%.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

