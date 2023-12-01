Greencore Group’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
GNC stock opened at GBX 98.95 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.50. The stock has a market cap of £473.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.57, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.18.
Greencore Group Company Profile
