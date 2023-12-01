Greencore Group’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

GNC stock opened at GBX 98.95 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.50. The stock has a market cap of £473.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.57, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.