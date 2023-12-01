Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 8,173 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $26,562.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,953,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 17,385 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $55,979.70.

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $16,932.37.

On Monday, November 13th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $69,197.31.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $3,882.50.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MKTW opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

