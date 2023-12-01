Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Down 67.0% in November

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,035,000 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 6,163,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Grupo México has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grupo México in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Read More

