Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.