Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

