Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7,453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,960,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 269,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HMY

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.