Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

UFPI opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $114.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.