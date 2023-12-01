Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.39.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $425.99 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.38. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

