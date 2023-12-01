Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.