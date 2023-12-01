Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 70,327 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

HIX stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

