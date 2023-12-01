Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of SJW Group worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Read More

