Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,881 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 121.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 339,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 186,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

