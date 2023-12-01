Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,592,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $216.91 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

