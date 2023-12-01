Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 44,078 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Lucid Group stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

