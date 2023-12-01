Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 952,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,711,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,235,000 after purchasing an additional 204,158 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.28. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

