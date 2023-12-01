Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amdocs by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after buying an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 606,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,958,000 after buying an additional 103,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amdocs by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

