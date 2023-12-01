HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Elys Game Technology in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elys Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 525.11% and a negative net margin of 40.25%.

Elys Game Technology Stock Up 10.2 %

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

