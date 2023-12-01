HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Elys Game Technology in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elys Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 525.11% and a negative net margin of 40.25%.
Elys Game Technology Stock Up 10.2 %
Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
Further Reading
