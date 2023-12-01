Head to Head Comparison: Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) vs. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexstar Media Group and Vivendi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vivendi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus price target of $214.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.13%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than Vivendi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 8.51% 20.92% 4.37% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.3% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Vivendi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $5.21 billion 0.92 $971.10 million $11.61 12.22 Vivendi N/A N/A N/A $2.45 3.92

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi. Vivendi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexstar Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Nexstar Media Group pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vivendi pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Vivendi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Vivendi on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc., a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets. The company also offers video and display advertising platforms that are delivered locally or nationally through its own and various third party websites, mobile and over-the-top applications, other digital media solutions to media publishers, and advertisers and a consumer product reviews platform. In addition, it owns NewsNation, a national cable news network; and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station, as well as owns and operates digital multicast networks and other multicast network services. Further, it engages in digital business; and management of real estate assets, including leasing of owned office and production facilities. Its stations are affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MyNetworkTV, and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Prisma Media segment publishes online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for various console-PC-mobile platforms, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The Generosity and Solidarity segment includes CanalOlympia; and Vivendi Create Joy solidarity program, which supports initial and professional training projects. The Corporate segment offers centralized services. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

