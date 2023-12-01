Head-To-Head Review: Cool (CLCO) and The Competition

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cool to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Cool Competitors 15.84% 5.14% 6.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million $85.74 million N/A Cool Competitors $2.62 billion -$496.50 million 10.28

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cool’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cool.

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 19.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cool and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool Competitors 334 1248 1983 54 2.49

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 23.45%. Given Cool’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cool has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cool rivals beat Cool on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

