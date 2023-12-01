Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 324,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after buying an additional 188,516 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hess by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 227,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 11,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $39,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

HES opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.