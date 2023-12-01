Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.