Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £53,295 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Free Report) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £53,295 ($67,317.17).

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDO stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 551.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 610.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.95 and a beta of 1.63. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 342 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 430 ($5.43) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 600.20 ($7.58).

View Our Latest Analysis on OCDO

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.