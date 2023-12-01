Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £53,295 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £53,295 ($67,317.17).

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDO stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 551.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 610.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.95 and a beta of 1.63. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 342 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 430 ($5.43) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 600.20 ($7.58).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

