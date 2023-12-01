Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys 115 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 115 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £125.35 ($158.33).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 24th, Paula Bell purchased 130 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £126.10 ($159.28).
- On Monday, September 25th, Paula Bell purchased 91 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £124.67 ($157.47).
SPT stock opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292.35 ($3.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.78. The stock has a market cap of £660.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,268.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.43.
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
