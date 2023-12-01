Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

