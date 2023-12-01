Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $60,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,207,249.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,301,818.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.