Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $599.00 and last traded at $591.59, with a volume of 371836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $565.07.

The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.59 and a 200-day moving average of $496.87.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

