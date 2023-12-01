JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

AtriCure stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

