JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$80.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$58.92 and a 52-week high of C$80.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

