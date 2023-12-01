JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.29% of Commerce Bancshares worth $78,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

