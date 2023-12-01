JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 104,869 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.87% of AZEK worth $85,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

