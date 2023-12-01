JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 151,938 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.94% of AssetMark Financial worth $86,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMK opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.07. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

